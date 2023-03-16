R&D changes shouldn’t disadvantage businesses, says Shropshire expert

Mark Evans

Mark Evans, from R&D Tax Claims, specialises in supporting SMEs, particularly in the manufacturing and engineering sectors, to claim back tax on eligible research and development activities.

But the SME scheme could be merged with its counterpart for larger businesses – known as RDEC – in the next year, it was confirmed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt during the Spring Budget.

Mr Hunt revealed draft legislation would be released this summer, ahead of an announcement which could take effect in April 2024.

But Mark said: “Given the different rates historically claimable under the SME and RDEC schemes, it’s a worry that smaller businesses may be at a disadvantage if the merged scheme favours larger businesses.

"SMEs in Shropshire – and in the wider UK – make an amazing contribution to innovation and development which shouldn’t be overlooked or discouraged.”

The Budget comes after previously announced changes to the schemes, which will see all claims being submitted digitally with full details of R&D projects and costs, and the inclusion of the details of any R&D consultant who’s advised on the claim, from August 1.

Mark said the important changes for Shropshire businesses to note included companies who have not claimed R&D tax relief in the past three years will need to pre-notify HMRC of their intention to make a claim for accounting periods starting from April 1. This pre-notification will need to be submitted digitally to HMRC within six months of the year end.

And a new credit rate of 14.5% will be introduced for loss-making companies whose R&D expenditure makes up at least 40% of their total expenditure (instead of the 10% rate for other loss-making companies).

Data licences and cloud computing services now qualify for tax relief, as will all mathematics including ‘pure maths’.

Good news in the Budget saw proposed restrictions to the amount of overseas subcontract R&D that can be claimed by UK SMEs has been put back a year.

“This week’s further changes highlight exactly why we advise an R&D expert – preferably one who has knowledge of and experience within your specific industry – is involved in the preparation and submission of any claim for tax relief," added Mark.

"Under-claiming can result in companies missing out on money they are legally entitled to, while over-claiming could see HMRC asking for money back – plus interest and potentially even a fine – up to a year after payment.”