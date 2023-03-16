Applications open as Telford business launches plastering apprenticeship

Colin Thaw (SBC Training), Paul Nightingale (V&D) and Calvin Challis (V&D).

V&D Interiors, a specialist drylining and exteriors contractor, already provide a six-week course twice a year, on behalf of British Gypsum, where students learn to plaster.

But, from September, the business will be running a Level 2 Plastering Apprenticeship, which will run for 24 months, with multiple modules covering all aspects of modern-day plastering.

Commercial Director Calvin Challis said: “I love the idea of running and providing Shropshire’s first plastering apprenticeship as it offers great opportunities for the area whilst also bridging the skills gap that we are facing in construction.”

Contracts manager and head trainer Paul Nightingale: "We know there is a serious shortage in skilled labour in the industry and wanted to do something about it.

"We purchased a building in 2019 which has three separate units and there was always the belief and driving ambition to use a unit as an academy and training centre.

"We now have the facility to get our ambitions up and running and hopefully we can work with apprentices, moving forward, and hopefully they will come through and and start a career with us or go on to do their own thing."