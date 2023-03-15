Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford-based construction firm welcomes labour market action

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Telford-based construction firm Besblock has welcomed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's plans to boost efforts to get people back to work.

Andrew Huxley
Andrew Huxley

A key plank of the Budget is expected to be a package of measures aimed at removing barriers to work – with the childcare announcement a major part of that, as well as a move which will ease cost-of-living pressures.

Andrew Huxley, MD of Besblock, said: “It is good to see the Government taking action on the labour market and encouraging people to get back into work after the pandemic.

“I am also pleased to see the Government is recognising the urgency of the UK’s clean energy revolution.

"We have invested millions into the business to reduce our environmental impact and have a dedicated sustainable design team that is helping to prove that traditional construction can still be green."

Mr Huxley added: “Talks of a recession and a stuttering economy have definitely had an impact on construction output, but there remains some positives in the sector and reasons to be optimistic for the rest of 2023.

“UK construction activity beat investor expectations in February to register its highest growth rate in nine months as an improving global outlook boosted commercial projects.

“Here at Besblock, our own orders are still going up as we continue to invest in new products, new people and new technology to drive the business forward."

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News