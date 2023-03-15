Telford-based construction firm welcomes labour market action

Andrew Huxley

A key plank of the Budget is expected to be a package of measures aimed at removing barriers to work – with the childcare announcement a major part of that, as well as a move which will ease cost-of-living pressures.

Andrew Huxley, MD of Besblock, said: “It is good to see the Government taking action on the labour market and encouraging people to get back into work after the pandemic.

“I am also pleased to see the Government is recognising the urgency of the UK’s clean energy revolution.

"We have invested millions into the business to reduce our environmental impact and have a dedicated sustainable design team that is helping to prove that traditional construction can still be green."

Mr Huxley added: “Talks of a recession and a stuttering economy have definitely had an impact on construction output, but there remains some positives in the sector and reasons to be optimistic for the rest of 2023.

“UK construction activity beat investor expectations in February to register its highest growth rate in nine months as an improving global outlook boosted commercial projects.