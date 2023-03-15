Sarah and Lisa, Meraki Hair & Beauty

Sarah Morris and Lisa Hughes – stylists at Meraki Hair and Beauty in Shrewsbury – travelled to London for a training course with two of the best afro and curly hair specialists in the industry.

The training was held at Not Another Academy, and was hosted by Erica Liburd, Muse Curls salon in Northampton, and Matt James from Spring Salon in Birmingham.

As part of the training, the pair learnt about the history of afro hair, the importance of specialist products, washing and detangling techniques, drying hair in its natural curl, and also afro and curly hair cutting techniques.

“Afro hair isn’t included in the hairdressing NVQ, and the only way to learn is through specialist training,” Sarah said.

Sarah said: “We identified that there is a severe lack of afro and curly hair specialists in Shropshire, with most people normally heading over to Wolverhampton or Birmingham.” for their specialist haircut or even worse, having bad experiences with non-specialist hairdressers locally.

“Meraki is a gender neutral inclusive salon, and we pride ourselves on being open and making the salon experience as inclusive as possible.

“We believe that hair is such an important tool in everyone’s self-expression, and they should be able to get the care they need!”