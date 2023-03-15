Rail strikes have hit hospitality by up to £600m, trade body claims

The hospitality industry has been impacted

Hospitality businesses continue to suffer millions in lost sales as a result of the dispute, which is also significantly impacting workers and consumers.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This week’s rail and tube strikes will heap further disruption on hospitality, particularly in central London, with the potential to cost the sector as much as £600 million in lost sales.

"Our pubs, bars, coffee shops, hotels and restaurants, to name a few, continue to suffer as collateral damage, with total lost sales since the start of the dispute last year now expected to reach more than £3 billion.

“The disruption impacts are felt far and wide. Businesses lose crucial sales, workers are often unable to work and earn, and the public are forced to cancel plans with family and friends.