Newport care home placed on market with guide price of £1.95 million

By Matthew PanterNewportBusinessPublished:

A Shropshire Nursing and Residential Care Home has been put up for sale with a guide price of £1,950,000.

The Rylands Nursing and Residential Care Home
Christie & Co are marketing The Rylands Nursing and Residential Care Home, 74 Forton Road, Newport.

Inside the home

A spokesperson for Christie & Co said: "The property is a converted, detached, three-storey building dating from the 19th century with a two-storey rear extension that was added by a previous owner in the 1990s and a more modern two-storey side extension which was added by our client in 2008.

"This home presents a good opportunity for an experienced operator or small regional group to add to its portfolio.

"It is currently operated with a management company in place with the owners in the background. We believe there could be substantial cost savings if owner run."

Turnover for the current financial year from the management accounts to July 2022 was £1,606,384 with an average occupancy of 83.9 per cent.

Resident split was 59 per cent funded and 41 per cent private.

One of the internal rooms

The home operates with a full team of staff with a registered manager in place.

And the spokesperson added: "Further details will be made available to seriously interested buyers at a later date."

For more details, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132553184#/?channel=COM_BUY

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

