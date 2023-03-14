Telford entrepreneur sees £14m business empire expand to Kent and North West

Rob has built a £14m business from scratch

Rob Stone didn't have enough income to feed his family when he created Instaloft, which has since become a leading installer of loft storage solutions.

Rob has now announced the opening of offices in the North West and Kent to mark the continued expansion of the Telford-based brand across the UK, after reaching a record turnover last year of £14.3m.

Founder Rob officially launched the company in October 2014, scaling the business from a one-man-band to a successful business empire encompassing several auxiliary brands including GarageFlex and Instaspark.

The Kent and North West offices see the firm begin operating out of Tunbridge Wells and Flyde, respectively, covering all of Kent and the South East as well as Lancashire and the North West.

Rob said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our loft boarding services to customers in other parts of the country as we continue our expansion across the country.

“With everything we do at Instaloft, our focus is always on creating opportunities in the communities we work with, while maintaining our exceptional standards of customer service, and we are proud to continue upholding these values as we expand into Kent and the North West.

"We are keen to hear from anyone interested in working for a growing business, both experienced tradespeople and those looking for a new challenge and willing to be trained.

"As for what’s next with Instaloft, we certainly have more exciting plans in the pipeline."