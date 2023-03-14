Notification Settings

Shropshire apprenticeship provider rated ‘excellent’ by employers

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A Shrewsbury-based training provider has been hailed for its work with apprentices.

The All About Apprenticeships event held at Shrewsbury Town FC
The government has launched a Trip Advisor-style review tool to let employers rate specific aspects of the service they receive from apprenticeship providers, such as communication, initial assessments, apprentice progress and facilities.

Providers are rated by each employer on a four-point scale, ranging from ‘excellent’ (four stars) to ‘very poor’ (one star).

And SBC Training has achieved an average score of 3.6 which is rated excellent with a very high proportion of employers responding.

Colin Thaw, for SBC Training, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this rating which confirms SBC Training as a leading provider for employer satisfaction. Our aim is to support employers with skills which are needed both now and in to the future and this survey is an endorsement of that.”

SBC provides apprenticeship training in a wide range of sectors including administration, digital marketing, engineering, construction and health and social care.

It has well equipped training facilities and is fairly unique in the small group training which it provides with high levels of support allowing training to be customised to specific needs.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

