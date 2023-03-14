Shropshire apprenticeship provider rated ‘excellent’ by employers

The All About Apprenticeships event held at Shrewsbury Town FC

The government has launched a Trip Advisor-style review tool to let employers rate specific aspects of the service they receive from apprenticeship providers, such as communication, initial assessments, apprentice progress and facilities.

Providers are rated by each employer on a four-point scale, ranging from ‘excellent’ (four stars) to ‘very poor’ (one star).

And SBC Training has achieved an average score of 3.6 which is rated excellent with a very high proportion of employers responding.

Colin Thaw, for SBC Training, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this rating which confirms SBC Training as a leading provider for employer satisfaction. Our aim is to support employers with skills which are needed both now and in to the future and this survey is an endorsement of that.”

SBC provides apprenticeship training in a wide range of sectors including administration, digital marketing, engineering, construction and health and social care.