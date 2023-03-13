Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's Dunelm store provides platform for other businesses

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

A major Shrewsbury store has been busy supporting local independent businesses and charities.

Denise Perrett, owner of Purple Pixie

Dunelm, at Sundorne Retail Park, invited local businesses to set up their own stalls in store as part of its ‘Shop Small, Support Local’ markets.

The markets are inspired by the brand’s own simple beginnings, trading home textiles from a market stall in Leicester in 1979.

Multiple small independent businesses have since set up stalls within the store selling everything from sweets and jams, to jewellery, soap and wreaths with most businesses who have been involved now becoming regulars, returning weekly to set up shop.

Denise Perrett, owner of Purple Pixie, who sells her handmade sterling silver jewellery at the markets, said: “The Shrewsbury staff are so welcoming and supportive of small businesses like mine, I always look forward to being part of the markets hosted by Dunelm.”

Dunelm Shrewsbury have also donated over £300 worth of products to the Princess Royal Hospital neonatal unit, helping to transform the overnight rooms into a home away from home for families needing to stay on site with their children.

Later this month, staff will also participate in a Miles for Mind walk which will see them walk over 100 miles throughout March to raise money for the charity.

Tracey Walker, Community Champion at Dunelm Shrewsbury said: “At Shrewsbury, we are so proud of all the amazing activities carried out by our employees and customers. It’s a true pleasure to be able to help such inspiring charities like Mind and the Princess Royal Hospital.

“It’s also been wonderful to have so many independent businesses in store recently! These markets really bring the community together and it’s so encouraging seeing people shop small.”

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

