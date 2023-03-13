Newport industrial units snapped up after high level of interest

Units 1-3 at Springfield Industrial Estate, Newport

Units 1-3 at Springfield Industrial Estate, which extend to a combined 5,825 sq ft, are located within a total site area of 0.29 acres.

The three self-contained industrial units in the market town all benefit from loading facilities, as well as generous on-site car parking.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "The property stimulated a high level of interest and eventually resulted in best and final offers being invited.

“Conveniently located half a mile from Newport town centre and also close to the local main road network, the property appealed to investors with its strong asset management opportunities.

“It’s an attractive, substantial detached commercial investment, which also benefits from having established businesses as long-standing tenants.

“Income producing properties of this type continue to be much in demand from investors, and we are delighted to have finalised a sale in a timely manner.