Expansion plans for Market Drayton bakery firm to bring 60 jobs

Palethorpes in Market Drayton has applied to Shropshire Council to build a new ‘chill + 3’ food processing facility at its base on Maer Lane.

The firm already employs 570 people but the new unit would create 60 further jobs.

The new building would cover a total area of 39,712 square feet.

It will will include a proposed car park with a capacity of 180 car parking spaces, including two parking spaces suitable for access by people with disabilities including wheelchair users located close to the main entrance.

A total 40 bicycle spaces are also provided as well as spaces for six motorcycles.

A decision on the proposal will be taken by Shropshire Council at a later date.

Meanwhile planners are being asked to consider a proposal to put in two new CCTV cameras at a bank.

The application relates to HSBC on High Street in Shrewsbury.

The council has also received a proposal for a hotel. The application requests permission to carry out work to change the use of the Nesscliffe Hotel, to a dwelling.

A new tattoo and art studio could be built in Oswestry if permission is granted.

Planning officers are being asked to consider the application for change of use of the ground floor at 28 Beatrice Street to allow for the business.

Shropshire Council is also being asked to look at a proposal for up to 450 new homes.

The plans, from Barwood Development, centre on land to the west side of Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

The proposal was initially validated last year but a raft of fresh documents have now been submitted as part of the proposal.

As well as the outline for 450 homes the plans include strategic infrastructure such as open space, drainage and engineering works.