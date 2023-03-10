Shrewsbury-based Halls instructed to sell 17th century coaching inn

The Dragon Inn

Originally a 17th century coaching inn, the substantial Grade II listed hotel is on the market for £975,000.

It has potentially up to 21 letting rooms, recently refurbished owners’ accommodation, restaurant and well stocked bar, recognised for its good ales by being CAMRA-recommended.

The hotel also has a snug, fondly referred to as ‘The Den’ or ‘The Dragon’s Den’ and benefits from an elevated beer garden, large car parking area, and a heated swimming pool in a separate detached building.

This profitable, established business with further potential turned over in excess of £900k before VAT with good profits generated over the last year.

Head of Halls Commercial, James Evans, commented: “The asking price of £975k is realistic and sensible and would be an excellent buy for the right people. A full commentary setting out full details of the hotel and supporting financial information is available for anyone who wants to explore this wonderful opportunity further.”

The hotel also has a wedding licence for small weddings and holds functions at the nearby refurbished town hall. It was one of the three finalists for Hotel of the Year in the Mid Wales Tourism 2019 Awards.

Harriet Shakeshaft, Halls Commercial Surveyor, added: “The Dragon Hotel is a great business opportunity for a hands-on couple to make an excellent living, in a very friendly, little town with an excellent work/life balance, as there is a good support team already in place.”