Carlsberg Marston's to launch alcohol-free Carlsberg beer

By John Corser

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company is embracing the growing popularity of low and alcohol-free beer, launching Carlsberg 0.0 across the UK.

The new alcohol-free beer

Carlsberg 0.0, available in 4 x 330ml format, will be listed in more than 300 Tesco stores starting this week, with wider roll-out planned later in the year, including Ocado in the spring.

It has been specifically brewed as an alcohol-free beer by the Wolverhampton-based brewing group and has 63 kilo-calories per 330ml bottle.

The launch comes as low and alcohol-free beers continue to grow in popularity. Nielsen figures show that alcohol-free lagers grew six per cent in off trade value sales in the 12 weeks to Janaury 28 on a year earlier.

Sam Johnson, head of marketing for Carlsberg core lager & cider, said: “Carlsberg 0.0 is everything you’d expect from a well-balanced Pilsner, just crafted to contain zero alcohol. The alcohol-free category has seen great growth in the UK in recent years, as consumers seek to moderate their alcohol consumption across a wider range of occasions. The launch gives consumers a new choice for 2023 that is uncompromising on quality, taste and enjoyment.”

Carlsberg 0.0 will be supported with in-store and online ads at Tesco alongside a social media advertising campaign.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

