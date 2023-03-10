Bridgnorth event is celebrates women in business

Anna Sadler, Mike Goodall, Hollie Whittles, Kelly Riedel, Rachel Owen

The event organised in by Hollie Whittles, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, Shropshire Chamber and the Federation of Small Businesses including a talk by inspirational TV broadcaster Laura Woods.

She described the importance of women in sport, and how things are changing for women's opportunities.

Sally Themans spoke about 'equity' in business and the importance of helping others.

Michelle Ohren talked about her experience in the police force and encouraged us not to hold back and be anything you want to be.

The event was held at High Grosvenor House just outside Bridgnorth.