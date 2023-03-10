Notification Settings

Bridgnorth event is celebrates women in business

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

An event in Bridgnorth to celebrate International Women’s Day proved a huge success with a sell out audience.

Anna Sadler, Mike Goodall, Hollie Whittles, Kelly Riedel, Rachel Owen
The event organised in by Hollie Whittles, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, Shropshire Chamber and the Federation of Small Businesses including a talk by inspirational TV broadcaster Laura Woods.

She described the importance of women in sport, and how things are changing for women's opportunities.

Sally Themans spoke about 'equity' in business and the importance of helping others.

Michelle Ohren talked about her experience in the police force and encouraged us not to hold back and be anything you want to be.

The event was held at High Grosvenor House just outside Bridgnorth.

Hollie said: "The venue and food were both superb. We’ve received so many positive comments about this years event and cannot wait to start planning the next one!"

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

