Welshpool sales manager's marathon mission after heartbreaking loss

Lisa Andrew, sales manager at Morland UK in Welshpool, is preparing to run the London Marathon in memory of her mum.

Lisa Andrew, 32, Internal Sales Manager at Welshpool-based Morland, will be heading to the capital with a support team of family and friends for the event on Sunday, April 23 with the hope of raising £5,000 for Brain Research UK.

It will be her first attempt at running a full marathon, although she did complete a half-marathon about five years ago, and is keen to raise as much money as possible for a cause very close to her heart after losing her mum, Monica, to cancer.

“My mum was diagnosed with a primary Grade 4 brain tumour, also called a glioblastoma, in March last year. It was not operable so my mum was offered a course of radiotherapy, in conjunction with chemotherapy medication,” said Lisa.

“She responded well to the treatment and remained well until she finished the course of radiotherapy; unfortunately, the chemotherapy medication began to make her very unwell, leading to further scans, which revealed the treatment had not worked, and the tumour had grown.

“Due to how difficult the treatments had been, on receiving the updated prognosis, my mum made the brave decision to cease further treatments and focus on enjoying as much time with her family as possible. She passed away just before Christmas.

“A Glioblastoma is the most common high grade primary brain tumour in adults. It is fast growing and diffuses into other parts of the brain. Even if the tumour is treated it may come back. The average survival rate is 12-18 months and only 25 per cent of patients survive more than a year.

“One of Brain Research UK’s current research priorities is brain tumours so I very much hope that raising money for Brain Research UK will help fund more research into glioblastomas and improve the prognosis for people diagnosed with this horrible cancer. If I can help other families in a similar situation, then a little bit of sweat from running in the marathon is the least I can do!”

To help her on her way, Lisa arranged an internal raffle for the team at Morland to get involved and she thanked everyone who has donated prizes, bought raffle tickets and donated money towards her £5,000 target.

“Over Christmas Morland suppliers sent us loads of gifts for the raffle and we will be drawing that next week with all money raised also going to Brain Research UK,” Lisa added.

“Everyone at work has got involved, which is great, and I can’t thank them enough. My overall target is £5,000 but I will be happy to raise as much as I can.

“Training for the marathon has gone pretty well and my longest run so far is 17 miles. I have a couple of longer runs to do yet to help prepare but I will be ready and raring to go when the time comes.

“Watching the London Marathon, I always thought it would be amazing to take part. Every year I have entered the ballot to compete but have never been successful in getting a place. Now it is a case of, well, I have got to do it now! But it’s for charity, so it is less about me and more about raising money.”

Richard Allen, Sales & Marketing Director at Morland, said: “Lisa is an inspiration and we are all very much behind her as she takes on the marathon and the fundraising. Supporting staff through difficult times including through grief is important and then through their efforts like this too."