Students inspired by Telford entrepreneur who created multi-million pound beauty brand

Deborah Mitchell with the Telford College delegation,from left, Daisy Poole, Houraye Sawadogo Rabo, Hollie Hilton, Charlotte Anson, Katie Duddell, Scarlett Lamb, Megan Sault, Suzanne Weston and Demi Willdigg

Deborah Mitchell launched Heaven from her kitchen table in 1995 and has grown it into one of the UK’s leading skincare businesses, with string of celebrities and members of the royal family among her customers.

She invited a group of level three beauty students from Telford College to visit her new premises at Access 442 in Hadley Park for a tour, talk and question-and-answer session about the running of a global business.

Charlotte Anson, learner manager for hairdressing, beauty therapy, hospitality and catering at Telford College, said: “We are really grateful to Deborah and her team for taking the time to host our students.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for them to learn about the world of skincare, and what it takes to run a global beauty business, and it was wonderful to be able to hear from Deborah about her incredible career journey.”

Checking out the facilities – Telford College level three beauty students Hollie Hilton, Scarlett Lamb, and Katie Duddell

Deborah said: “It is particularly rewarding to meet budding business men and women who may just be starting their careers, because it gives me a chance to revisit my roots.

“While they will tell me how much I inspire them to follow their dreams I am also inspired by their energy, passion and enthusiasm.

“I suffered from severe acne as a teenager and struggled to find products that were suitable for my skin. When I left school I did a beauty course at Telford College and became a mobile therapist by the time I was 17.

“I used what I learned on the job to start mixing and blending essential oils into various creams for me and then my clients, and Heaven Skincare was born from there.”

Heaven uses totally natural, organic ingredients that are not tested on animals, and has built up an award-winning product range.

Deborah Mitchell gave a talk about her business journey

Deborah said: “I have always loved looking after people and there is no better feeling than helping someone who may have suffered with a skin issue for years and I can ease that for them.

“I’m probably not your average industry boss, I’m very hands-on and I still work on counter and carry out treatments so I have the privilege of meeting my customers day to day.”

She added: “I enjoy seeing how successful Heaven has become around the world – seeing my products appear in Vogue or Elle in places like the USA, Slovenia and Taiwan.