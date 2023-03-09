Unique Crooked House pub on Marston's sell-off list just weeks after makeover

The Crooked House has recently had a new roof

The tourist attraction has only just been given a new lease of life after being given a much-needed makeover.

The building has been a focal point in the community since the 1830s, when it was the Glynne Arms. One side of the building stands at 4ft lower than the other due to 19th Century mining subsidence.

Other Dudley pubs in the sell off include The King William in Pensnett Road and The Bush Inn, Buffery Road along with The Spills Meadow in Kent Street, Upper Gornal.

In Stourbridge The Garibaldi Inn in Cross Street is on the list along with The Fountain inn at nearby Clent.

The Bluebell in Hurcott Road, Kidderminster and the Mitre Oak at Stourport area also to be sold off with Stafford pub The Oxleathers in Cape Avenue also to be disposed of.

Two Telford pubs are also on the list – The Blue Pig at Capewell Road, Trench and The Red Lion in Madeley.

The Bradford Arms at Knockin, near Oswestry, and two Wrexham pubs – The Duke of Wellington and The Hampden Arms are also featured.

Marston's is selling off the pubs after a review of its UK estate.

The Wolverhampton-based group has instructed business property adviser and pub specialist Christie & Co to market the selection of freehold pubs in England and Wales. It is known as Project Aramis

The sales would take the national pub company’s estate below 1,400 properties.

The pubs are said to be part of Marston’s non-core properties and are available to purchase individually, in small groups or as a group package.

It is thought the package will attract interest from the likes of Red Oak Taverns, the national pub operator founded by Aaron Brown and Mark Grunnell in 2011, and Valiant Pub Company.