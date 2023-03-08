Travis Perkins vows to train 10,000 apprentices by 2030

Travis Perkins

The building materials firm said it hopes the target will help address a “critical industry skills gap” and develop skills needed to help deliver new homes and infrastructure.

Nick Roberts, chief executive of the company, said the ambition will bring “fresh talent” and improve diversity in the industry.

It comes two months after the latest Construction Skills Network (CSN) report indicated that an extra 225,000 construction workers may be needed by 2027 to address labour demand.

Mr Roberts said: “I am delighted to be announcing this ambitious target to train the next generation of apprentices.

“Ensuring our country is equipped with the right skills to deliver a greener, more sustainable future for our built environment is essential.