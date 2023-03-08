Shropshire business festival with a difference as companies urged to have fun

Beth and Tim

Shropshire Festivals are behind the Shropshire Business Festival, which will will take place at Wrekin College on Tuesday, March 28.

The event will include live music and street food and will run from 3pm-8pm.

Ahead of the event, the first ever Visit Shropshire Tourism Expo will be held from 12pm-3pm, bringing together the tourism and hospitality sector.

The event is being supported by a band of sponsors including Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Department of International Trade, Barclays, Chrisbeon, Throgmorton, WPG, Azets, Dulson Training and Volvo Shrewsbury.

Beth Heath, Director at Shropshire Festivals, said: “This is a call out to the amazing businesses and entrepreneurs of Shropshire to come together for some serious fun!

"This isn’t a stale conference or an awkward networking event. Instead, we’ll be bringing together the best business folk in the county in a festival setting with live music, street food and tipis.

"Let’s face it, there’s no better way to connect with people than when you’re having fun!”

Shropshire Festivals are lining up a series of seminars, which will cover everything from the recruitment crisis to how to write a press release.

Workshops include sessions by Barclays on sustainability, Azets on all stages of business growth and five crucial steps to financial independence from Nick Jones of sponsors – Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management.

Beth added: “We’re excited to be working with so many businesses and professionals to deliver a top-class business event, mixed with the fun of a festival. Who doesn’t want to race on office chairs and throw axes, in between learning about the psychology of language and growth strategies?

“The event is suited to sole traders and up-and-comers, through to established, large businesses. It could serve as a team away day, somewhere to connect to like-minded businesses, a place to find new leads and clients, or an opportunity to catch up with the movers and shakers of Shropshire’s business world.”