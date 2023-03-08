Notification Settings

Shrewsbury law partner takes on key role as business insolvencies continue

Published:

A Shrewsbury law firm partner has a new role as the surge in business insolvencies continues across the region.

Mark Davies, Partner and Head of Restructuring and Insolvency at Aaron & Partners

Mark Davies, Partner and Head of Restructuring and Insolvency at Aaron & Partners, has been named Vice-Chair of the North West branch of R3, the trade body for insolvency professionals.

The new appointment follows a spike in insolvencies across England and Wales, with the number of business Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidations (CVL) currently at record highs.

R3 has also appointed Fran Henshaw, Director and Head of Corporate Recovery and Insolvency at Beever and Struthers, as its new regional Chair.

Mr Davies said: “I’m pleased to take on the new role in R3 and join some of the best professionals in the country.

“It is no secret many businesses and individuals are facing financial difficulties right now, but it is important they remain proactive and seek advice on any issues to prevent serious damage.”



By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales.

