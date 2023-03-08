New Shrewsbury housing development, with hedgehog highways and bat boxes

The Avondale show home at David Wilson Homes’ Rose Place development in Shropshire

The company says it is committed to assisting wildlife in Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath and latest development – Rose Place – is set to include a variety of wildlife-friendly features for nature to benefit from.

The leading housebuilder is installing a total of 136 bird boxes and bat boxes across the development and planting over 400 trees throughout the community.

Over 13 acres of open space is also set to be created, alongside 7.6 acres of wildflower and tussock grassland.

Rose Place will also feature more than 2,000 metres of hedgehog highways through new residential gardens, in addition to bee-friendly planting, hibernation banks and habitat log piles, and seven ponds and ditch channels.

Georgina Hall, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “As a leading developer, we must do all we can to help welcome neighbouring nature into our new communities.

“We see it as our responsibility to help preserve the environment which is why we invest months of planning into our developments to ensure wildlife, as well as people, have new homes.” David Wilson Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and is committed to supporting nature and wildlife at its developments in Shropshire.

Whilst incorporating wildlife-friendly features both in its open spaces and in the show home gardens, the development is surrounded by beautiful countryside to create a peaceful setting.

Boutique shops and cosy pubs in the nearby town centre await homebuyers at Rose Place, whilst the A5 and M54 link residents to Telford, Stafford and Birmingham.