'Landmark moment' as 4Com secure purchase of Shrewsbury business

Haydn Neville, Joint Managing Director at Reach (Left), and Gary Scutt, CEO at 4Com

4Com announced on their official website that they have added their 3,000th acquired customer, having completed their fourth deal in just 10 months with the purchase of Reach Digital Telecoms Limited.

Established in 2015, Reach Digital Telecoms, based in Shrewsbury, offers phone systems, mobile apps, and broadband services and serves 1,200 customers, adding to 4Com’s already 13,000 strong customer base nationwide.

Gary Scutt, 4Com’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are thrilled to have completed our fourth acquisition as part of our ongoing growth strategy.

"The purchase of Reach is another landmark moment for us here at 4Com and reflects the success of each of our acquisitions so far.

"The Reach deal will help further accelerate our growth, and they will be a welcome addition to our group. Reach has all the characteristics that 4Com look for in a company and their skills and expertise will complement 4Com well. We are pleased to welcome them on board and look forward to a successful future together.”

Haydn Neville, Joint Managing Director at Reach, added: “We are incredibly proud of what our team has achieved and the reputation we have built within the telecoms industry. After discussions with 4Com, we felt the acquisition was the natural progression in Reach’s journey and know we will be in very capable hands with them.

"We have really appreciated the patience, honesty, and integrity 4Com have shown throughout the process and we want to thank the whole 4Com team for helping us reach this point. Our team are looking forward to working together!”