Deal completed on Oswestry property currently leased to window company

The property

Units 1 and 2 at the town’s Maes-Y-Clawdd Industrial Estate attracted much interest as an investment opportunity before a sale was concluded by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The property, let to Morgans Windows, Doors and Conservatories on a ten-year lease from January 2018, is a modern trade counter, office and warehouse facility, which extends in total to 5,851 sq ft.

The two-bay commercial unit also benefits from a secure yard, with loading and car parking facilities, within a total site area of 0.512 acres (0.207 hectares).

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: "The property occupies a prominent roadside position at the popular and well established Maes-Y-Clawdd Industrial Estate.

“It’s well located around two miles from Oswestry town centre, with convenient access to the main A5 and A483 roads.

“The high level of interest the property stimulated once again accurately reflects the continuing strong demand from investors to acquire attractive income producing properties.”