Hollie Whittles, TEDx speaker, author and director of Telford-based global data consultancy Purple Frog Systems

Hollie Whittles, TEDx speaker, author and Director of Telford-based global data consultancy Purple Frog Systems, was speaking ahead of a special event being held tomorrow to mark International Women's Day.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, The Marches Growth Hub (Shropshire) and the Federation of Small Businesses are staging the meeting in the morning (Wednesday) at Grosvenor House in Claverley, near Bridgnorth.

Guest speakers include sports presenter Laura Woods, Sally Themans of Good2Great in Bridgnorth, and Detective Inspector Michelle Ohren, who has over 26 years’ service with West Midlands Police.

Hollie, who will also be speaking, said: "It's important we champion all genders in an inclusive world. From a female perspective, I feel there are so many inspirational business owners that I have come across in Shropshire.

"On the ground, there is a lot to celebrate. There are a lot of women in the county who are pushing themselves forward and really trying to make a difference.

"We have some real trailblazers, strong female role models in the county. The story is positive locally in my opinion,"

Hollie, national policy champion for the Federation of Small Businesses, added: “This is the fifth year running that we’ve organised an event to celebration Shropshire’s business women.

“We’re always looking at fresh ways to bring the event to life and this year the focus will be hearing fabulous speakers while enjoying lunch in a beautiful setting.”

Hollie previously organised a successful women’s networking group in Telford which she ran alongside fellow business women Helen Leathers.

They quickly found that there was a huge demand for women networking together which then led onto arranging the first International Women’s Day event in Shropshire in 2019.

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub in Shropshire, who is support this event, said: “International Women’s Day is a real opportunity to reflect on some of the incredible women in our organisation and in our communities across Shropshire.

“The theme for 2023 is #EmbraceEquity and I hope events like this can bring together women and our allies to believe and understand that gender equality isn’t just something we talk or write about, but something we collectively try to address.”

Michael Goodall, from Shropshire FSB, added: “Our research has shown that women-owned and women-led businesses contribute more than £220bn GVA to the nation’s economy and support almost a quarter of all UK employment. So I’m delighted that once again, here in Shropshire, we’re highlighting the achievements and aspirations of female entrepreneurs.”

The event comes as a national survey, by financial platform Tide, said some 53 per cent of women across the UK admitted that having limited access to finance has made it challenging to start their own firms and being shut out from accessing funding or a loan was seen as the biggest barrier to successfully launching a business.

Nevertheless, numerous financial companies have pledged to help improve women entrepreneur’s chance of success when it comes to accessing critical funding.

Some 190 financial services institutions have signed the Investing in Women Code, which formally commits the firms to promoting female-founded businesses.

Big lenders like NatWest, Lloyds Bank, Barclays and Santander are all members of the code.

And a recent progress report by the Rose Review – an independent review of female entrepreneurship led by Dame Alison Rose, the boss of NatWest Group – found that more women than ever launched companies in 2022.

The data showed that 150,000 new companies were founded during the year, more than ever before and more than twice as many created in 2018.

And among the inspirational groups helping to inspire working mothers in their quest to launch businesses as the region continues to battle back from the pandemic is Facebook group Mums In Business Telford and Shrewsbury which has more than 230 members and holds digital and face-to-face meetings.

Kellie Green, who set up the Shropshire branch, said: “It’s a really healthy and supportive environment. It’s helping some of the mums to grow their businesses in ways they never thought was possible.

“Our confidence has grown, members have left meetings with fresh ideas on how to improve or change their business.