Wace Morgan to sponsors Shrewsbury 10k

The Wace Morgan team are in training

Wace Morgan will support the event which takes place on Sunday, with members of the company also taking part.

The 10k route will take runners through the town’s historic town centre and picturesque residential areas and will start and finish at the renowned Quarry Park.

Chris Detheridge, Managing Director at Wace Morgan, said “We are pleased to be sponsoring this year’s Shrewsbury 10k.

"Every year, the race attracts people from all over the county to raise money for causes they truly care about.

"Wace Morgan are excited and proud to welcome everyone to the event. Some of our staff have put themselves forward as willing volunteers to take part, which is great to see.

"Training with each other has reinforced our team ethos along with everyone getting on board with our initiative to support the Shrewsbury Food Hub. Small changes in our homes make a real difference to reducing food waste.