Telford-based Craemer pledge support to local projects

Craemer UK in Telford handed out funds to local community

Craemer UK, the Shropshire-based manufacturer, recently provided in excess of 100,000 new wheelie bins to residents in the county for the collection of recyclables, after working closely with Shropshire Council.

And in line with Craemer’s ongoing commitment to bringing social value to the local area, the company has now provided funds for a number of projects, honouring a number of organisations at a special reception at Shrewsbury Shirehall recently.

Money from their social value fund has been given to Llanymynech Village Hall, Lovelyland, Clun Climate and Environment Group, Bylet Bowling Club, Street Allotment Project, Festival Drayton Centre, Shropshire Cycle Hub, Clee St Margaret Village Hall and OsNosh CIC.

The company's support comes as it continues to grow.

Managing Director Steve Poppitt said: "We have been manufacturing our products in Telford since 2007 and employ over 130 people, from 30 when we started.

"So it has increased dramatically and we have two plants now. We were pleased to have be selected by Shropshire Council last year to supply their recycling bins and so far we have supplied 106,000, all manufactured at out two plants.

"They have all been delivered throughout the county. It's great to have local products, made by local employees for local people and we want to expand on that.

"We are pleased, proud and excited to have been able to offer them within the county and its greatto be able to share some of our success with the local community and provide them with some real support.

"This was part of a £6000 social value fund which we have shared between the local schemes and organisations. Social value is a big part of what we do now as a supplier in the public sector."

Reflecting on the success of Craemer Uk, Mr Poppit added: "We export right the way across the EU – Germany, Belgium, Holland – as well as Scandinavia now," he said.