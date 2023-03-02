Workers 'heartbroken' as nearly 100 people lose their jobs in Shifnal construction firm collapse

Staff at a construction company have been left devastated

Plant manager Chris Evans confirmed the 50-year-old family-run Newpool Construction Limited is ceasing trading after the Star contacted the company this morning.

One worker, who wished to remain anonymous, had revealed staff had been informed yesterday of the devastating news.

And Mr Evans confirmed he was closing the gates today as 'the last man standing'.

He said: "I am in the process of tying things up this morning and then I am looking for a job.

"It's been running for 50 years. We have been through tough times in the past and come through those but not this time.

"It is heartbreaking and lot of the workers are really upset and we are sadly one of many."

Newpool Construction was established in 1973 by Jim O'Connor and Robert Head.

Following the death of Mr Head in 2002 and retirement of Mr O'Connor, the company operated under the stewardship of directors Robert O'Connor and Robert MacKenzie with Mr Evans as plant manager.

Mr Evans said the company had been hit by cash flow issues, having been owed significant money.

"We couldn't sustain it and it has taken us under," he said. "There are other factors as well but outstanding monies owed has hit us.

"The construction industry is on its knees at the moment because of interest rates and new houses are not selling.

"We had a boom time after we came back from Covid but now with the cost-of-living crisis, it's really slowed down the housing market.

"Ground work firms like us and civil engineering firms have seen the downturn.

"When people don't pay you, it doesn't take much, and the cash dries up and you are suddenly trading insolvent and it's all over.

"As I say, it's heartbreaking and it's impacting 70-80, self-employed workers and there were nine people who were full time.

"I have been with the firm for 21 years. I am institutionalised now so will have to rethink my programming when I go and find something else.