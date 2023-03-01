Shropshire tractor business applies to take over equestrian centre near Oswestry

Llansilin Tractors has resubmitted plans for a part relocation

Property agents Halls are working on behalf of Llansilin Tractors on plans for the erection of a new vehicle repair building at Moorehouse Farm, in Trefonen.

The plans would also see the conversion of a former equestrian centre into one for tractor repairs and the outdoor horse arena would be used for vehicle storage.

Halls say the new site would "support rural employment while unlocking more clients throughout Shropshire".

An application was previously rejected on highway grounds but, under new agents Halls, changes have been made including the reduction in size of outdoor vehicle storage.

A report says the business has outgrown its existing premises, with no prospect of extending.

A planning statement added: "The application is made to support the relocation of part of an existing established business, Llansilin Tractors Ltd.

"The company currently operates out of premises located to the north of Llansilin.

"Llansilin Tractors are suppliers of new and used agricultural machinery and was established in 1984.

"It has further branched out to include vehicle and machinery repairs, with a fleet of their own mechanics that repair vehicles both on-site and at the premises."

The report said: "The proposed development has adequate and suitable highways access.

"Predicted vehicle movements will be easily accommodated by the highway network, without causing detriment to safety."