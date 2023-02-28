Notification Settings

Welshpool's Severn Transport Services has reason to celebrate another award

By Matthew Panter

A Welshpool-based haulier is celebrating after winning a coveted national award for business growth and service excellence

The team with Jason Manford
The team with Jason Manford

The team at Severn Transport Services (STS) has been named Pall-Ex Member of the Year for the second consecutive year and collected their award from comedian Jason Manford.

The accolade is voted for by fellow members of the Pall-Ex network, which consists of over 90 independent haulage companies across the country that work together to collect and deliver palletised freight throughout the UK and Europe.

STS was founded by Mark Howard and Steve Goodwin in September 2019 and has continued to go from strength to strength despite the challenges that the previous two years have brought to the industry.

The team with Jason Manford

Mr Howard said: "To achieve the Member of the Year award for the second-year running is an honour, especially as it is voted for by our fellow network members.

“Our drive to succeed is as great as ever and we have ambitious plans for the future that we know we can achieve with the help of the Pall-Ex distribution network.”

Kevin Buchanan, CEO at Pall-Ex Group, said: “The award highlights the dedication of Mark, Steve and the rest of the team.

“In a short space of time, they have managed to establish themselves as a reputable haulage company during a period that has been particularly challenging for the industry.

“I would like to thank them for the outstanding service they provide to the network, always prepared to go the extra mile to help out, and I hope we can have many more successful years working alongside one another.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

