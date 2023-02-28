Shropshire caravan business has high hopes of staycation boom continuing

The UK countryside still has a lot to offer as people look at staycations

Tony Bywater, chairman of Salop Leisure, which has caravan and motorhome sales centres in Shrewsbury and Stourport-on-Severn, believes staycationing is still as popular as ever with the British public.

“The new year has begun very positively, with strong demand for touring caravans, motorhomes and caravan holiday homes,” he said.

“More than ever, due to the cost of living crisis, people are looking for value for money holidays for themselves and their families.

“Caravan holiday homes, motorhomes and touring caravans allow people the flexibility to get away whenever they wish to a location of their choice."

Tony Bywater, Salop Leisure’s chairman.

“We feel that 2023 is going to be a year of opportunities for our company and other tourism businesses as the UK staycationing trend continues.

“A caravan holiday home, touring caravan or motorhome is available all year round whenever it is required and gives people absolute freedom to come and go as they please, whereas all that’s left after a holiday abroad is a suntan that fades and a few photographs.