'Overwhelming!' - Aldi reflects on feedback to plans for new Ellesmere store

A CGI image of how the store could look

The discount retailer has put forward a proposal to develop a new food store on a site off the A495 Scotland Street, opposite Ellesmere Business Park, Ellesmere.

The new store would create up to 40 jobs and Aldi asked residents to take part in a consultation after putting forward its vision for redevelopment of the site.

Initial feedback has now been given and a spokesperson for Aldi said: "We have been overwhelmed with the huge level of support we have received from the local community during our public consultation and would like to thank everyone who took the time to share their thoughts.

“The consultation received 1,011 responses, over 89 per cent of which were supportive of Aldi’s proposals for Ellesmere.

“We are now working hard to finalise our Planning Application and hope to submit in the coming weeks.”

A CGI image of how the store could look

The full findings will be included within the Statement Of Community Involvement that will be submitted alongside the planning application in the coming weeks.

Bryn Richards, Aldi’s regional property director, recently said: “We are aware that Ellesmere does not currently have a discount food store and we have been looking to invest here for some time.

"Our plans would bring a much-needed discount food store to the area, reducing travel times for our customers and improving local competition.