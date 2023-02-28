Notification Settings

'Overwhelming!' - Aldi reflects on feedback to plans for new Ellesmere store

By Matthew PanterEllesmereBusinessPublished:

Aldi says it has been 'overwhelmed' by the level of support it has received over plans for a new store in Shropshire.

A CGI image of how the store could look
The discount retailer has put forward a proposal to develop a new food store on a site off the A495 Scotland Street, opposite Ellesmere Business Park, Ellesmere.

The new store would create up to 40 jobs and Aldi asked residents to take part in a consultation after putting forward its vision for redevelopment of the site.

Initial feedback has now been given and a spokesperson for Aldi said: "We have been overwhelmed with the huge level of support we have received from the local community during our public consultation and would like to thank everyone who took the time to share their thoughts.

“The consultation received 1,011 responses, over 89 per cent of which were supportive of Aldi’s proposals for Ellesmere.

“We are now working hard to finalise our Planning Application and hope to submit in the coming weeks.”

The full findings will be included within the Statement Of Community Involvement that will be submitted alongside the planning application in the coming weeks.

Bryn Richards, Aldi’s regional property director, recently said: “We are aware that Ellesmere does not currently have a discount food store and we have been looking to invest here for some time.

"Our plans would bring a much-needed discount food store to the area, reducing travel times for our customers and improving local competition.

“With the cost-of-living crisis worsening Aldi remains committed to the delivery of new stores across the country to help shoppers’ money go further. This is why we are setting our sights on Ellesmere to bring investment, jobs and increased choice for local people."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales.

