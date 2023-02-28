New MD for Telford-based PR agency

Rhiannon Williams and Felicity Wingrove

Rhiannon Williams, currently Head of Agency at Telford-based Zen Communications, will be officially taking over as Managing Director of the renowned PR and communications agency from March 1 and will be focused on the continued strategic growth of the firm globally.

Current Managing Director and Founder of Zen Communications, Felicity Wingrove, will be stepping into a part-time senior advisory role, supporting clients and the team with all aspects of strategy.

She said: “Rhi is the most talented PR professional I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the last 25 years, and she manages to combine excellence in delivery for clients, with a warmth and care that has created the kind of team and client relationships which absolutely last.

“It’s highly unusual in the PR sector to keep clients for more than a few years, and ditto team members, so it’s testament to Rhi that many of Zen’s team have been here over a decade, and lots of clients too.

"Stepping back from the day-to-day running of Zen would be tough if I was handing the mantle over to anyone else, but with Rhi I know we’re all in the safest of hands.”

With more than 20 years’ experience across the sector, including a senior role with a national agency, Rhiannon has spent the last 13 years at Zen as Client Services Director and then Head of Agency.

She’s overseen a number of award-winning initiatives including the pioneering decision to abolish the working week, and to completely redefine how the agency delivered to clients.

She said: “I’m thrilled to take over as MD at Zen.