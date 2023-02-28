HS2 to bring ‘golden decade of prosperity’ says transport chief

An HS2 worker

Sir John Peace will tell Midlands Connect’s annual conference in Birmingham: “Don’t dither, don’t delay, deliver HS2 all the way.”

He says there could be a ‘golden decade of growth and economic prosperity’ if the project is delivered.

Sir John says Midlands Connect is one of HS2’s firmest supporters and backers.

“We stand foursquare behind the project and do so proudly,” he stresses.

“But HS2 isn’t some project to be debated and discussed.

“It is a real project delivering real benefits to communities throughout the Midlands, and that is why I back it.

“Long before HS2 trains start rolling into the West Midlands, Britain’s biggest infrastructure project is delivering for the region.

“I back it because over 6,800 people are now employed in HS2’s construction in the West Midlands, with thousands more jobs supported through the wider supply chain.

“I back it because 540 people who were out of work in the West Midlands have been helped into jobs on HS2.