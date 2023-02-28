Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

HS2 to bring ‘golden decade of prosperity’ says transport chief

By John CorserBusinessPublished: Comments

The chairman of Midlands Connect is today calling for HS2 to be delivered without delay.

An HS2 worker
An HS2 worker

Sir John Peace will tell Midlands Connect’s annual conference in Birmingham: “Don’t dither, don’t delay, deliver HS2 all the way.”

He says there could be a ‘golden decade of growth and economic prosperity’ if the project is delivered.

Sir John says Midlands Connect is one of HS2’s firmest supporters and backers.

“We stand foursquare behind the project and do so proudly,” he stresses.

“But HS2 isn’t some project to be debated and discussed.

“It is a real project delivering real benefits to communities throughout the Midlands, and that is why I back it.

“Long before HS2 trains start rolling into the West Midlands, Britain’s biggest infrastructure project is delivering for the region.

“I back it because over 6,800 people are now employed in HS2’s construction in the West Midlands, with thousands more jobs supported through the wider supply chain.

“I back it because 540 people who were out of work in the West Midlands have been helped into jobs on HS2.

“I back it because over 340 apprentices from the region have started new roles on HS2, and investment in T-Levels recently tripled,” Sir John enthused.

Business
News
Transport
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News