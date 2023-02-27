Notification Settings

Shop with recycling mission to close as rising energy bills take toll

By Matthew Panter

A shop which sells a whole host of craft and hobby supplies plus household items says it will close fully this week after becoming a victim of the energy crisis.

The Magik Incorporated Resource Centre has become a victim of rising energy bills. Picture: Google Maps
Magik Incorporated Resource Centre, based in Newtown, revealed to customers on social media that it will close tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28). The shop had carried a strong message of 'recycling, reusing and restoring'.

The store, which also sells a range of bri-a-brac, DVDs and furniture, posted: "Our last day of opening will be Tuesday. In the meantime pop in and grab some last minute bargains."

Staff posted last month: "It is with great sadness that we announce the upcoming closure of our Resource Centre.

"There are various reasons for this decision but one is the huge increase in energy costs.

"We are not funded in anyway and rely solely on the good will of others and has therefore forced our hand in this decision.

"We would like to thank all of our customers that have supported us with donations and by purchasing items from us and the businesses that have also supported us.

"We are truly grateful to all of you and would like to thank the staff, past and present that have contributed to the success we have had."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

