Shop with recycling mission to close as rising energy bills take toll

The Magik Incorporated Resource Centre has become a victim of rising energy bills. Picture: Google Maps

Magik Incorporated Resource Centre, based in Newtown, revealed to customers on social media that it will close tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28). The shop had carried a strong message of 'recycling, reusing and restoring'.

The store, which also sells a range of bri-a-brac, DVDs and furniture, posted: "Our last day of opening will be Tuesday. In the meantime pop in and grab some last minute bargains."

Staff posted last month: "It is with great sadness that we announce the upcoming closure of our Resource Centre.

"There are various reasons for this decision but one is the huge increase in energy costs.

"We are not funded in anyway and rely solely on the good will of others and has therefore forced our hand in this decision.

"We would like to thank all of our customers that have supported us with donations and by purchasing items from us and the businesses that have also supported us.