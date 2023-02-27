Half year sales improve for Dechra

The group, which has a base in Shrewsbury, said revenue rose 13.5 per cent to £377.4 million in the six months to the end of December.

Chief executive Ian Page said: "I am pleased with our performance in the first half of our financial year. We have a strong history of delivering organic growth, a proven ability in well executed acquisitions and a stronger than ever product pipeline, which, together with the historical resilience of the animal healthcare market, leaves us well positioned to deliver sustained future growth."