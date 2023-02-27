Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Half year sales improve for Dechra

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Veterinary pharmaceuticals company Dechra saw sales improve in its latest financial half year.

Dechra has one of its sites at Shrewsbury
Dechra has one of its sites at Shrewsbury

The group, which has a base in Shrewsbury, said revenue rose 13.5 per cent to £377.4 million in the six months to the end of December.

Chief executive Ian Page said: "I am pleased with our performance in the first half of our financial year. We have a strong history of delivering organic growth, a proven ability in well executed acquisitions and a stronger than ever product pipeline, which, together with the historical resilience of the animal healthcare market, leaves us well positioned to deliver sustained future growth."

Operating profit was down 22.3 per cent to £44.6m.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News