Half year sales improve for Dechra

The group, which has a base in Shrewsbury, said revenue rose 13.5 per cent to £377.4 million in the six months to the end of December.
Chief executive Ian Page said: "I am pleased with our performance in the first half of our financial year. We have a strong history of delivering organic growth, a proven ability in well executed acquisitions and a stronger than ever product pipeline, which, together with the historical resilience of the animal healthcare market, leaves us well positioned to deliver sustained future growth."
Operating profit was down 22.3 per cent to £44.6m.