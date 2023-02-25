Liquidators appointed at former owner of Shrewsbury restaurant now doing a roaring trade

The firm used to own The Peach Tree, which was saved from closure by The Shire Collection last year

The company called Peach Tree Restaurant Limited - which no longer owns the restaurant in Abbey Foregate - entered creditors voluntary liquidation on February 17.

It will now be voluntarily wound up by joint liquidators Adam Peter Jordan and Nickolas Garth Rimes of Rimes & Co, at Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove.

The restaurant - and many Christmas parties - were dramatically saved by the Shire Collection following its sudden collapse in November.

Former owners of the restaurant that opened in 1997 said its closure was due to a number of reasons, including the massive impact that Covid had on all hospitality venues, problems with recruitment and the rise in energy costs.

The Peach Tree is now run by The Shire Collection which mounted a successful takeover in just five days of the restaurant and the intertwined Havana Republic.

The Shire Collection, runs other venues in the county including The Buttercross in Market Drayton and The Boujee Lounge, formerly Regency Bar, in Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, is leasing The Peach Tree along with the Havana Republic, Spirit Venue and The Lounge bars which are all found in Abbey Foregate.

Chris Burt, the executive chef at The Shire Collection confirmed: "The liquidation is nothing to do with us, our company is The Shire Collection."

Since the takeover Chris says business has been booming, and things have been especially busy since it was announced that he was returning to the restaurant after 20 years.

"As soon as we put that out and the Shropshire Star picked it up we have been busy non stop. Pretty much all the old customers came back and on Sunday's we have been fully booked.