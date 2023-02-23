Owners of small businesses can feel the pressure and it takes its toll on mental health

Results of a survey, revealed this week, issued a stark message on the ripple effects the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and a cost-of-living crisis have had on the mental health of business owners.

Towergate Insurance surveyed 750 small business owners from across the UK to explore the threats they’re facing in the wake of the cost of living crisis and the impact these are having on their businesses.

And the survey revealed that 68 per cent of small business owners have struggled with poor mental health, at least occasionally.

Nearly a third (28 per cent) of those surveyed said they frequently struggle, while 1 in 10 said they are constantly dealing with poor mental health.

Results also suggested small business owners in Human Resources suffer the most with their mental health, with 82 per cent saying they’ve struggled at least occasionally.

Finance (73 per cent), Manufacturing and Utilities (73 per cent) and Legal (73 per cent) were also among the sectors with business owners suffering most with poor mental health.

Responding to the results, Mike Goodall, development officer for the Shropshire, Hereford and Worcester area for the Federation of Small Businesses, said their own research had shown 24 per cent of small business owners say they have a mental health condition.

"Owning and running a business can be hugely rewarding," he said. "However, it can also be a lonely place, with the ultimate responsibility for the business and its employees resting primarily on the shoulders of the small business owner.

"On top of that, they have had to content with the effects of our exit from the EU, the pandemic and global conflict all in the space of three years."

Mr Goodall said, FSB figures had shown more than a third (34 per cent) said that their mental health declined in general over the course of the pandemic.

And research had shown that almost half (48%) of people in the workforce say they have experienced a mental health problem in their current job.

"Business owners have a crucial role to play in starting the conversation about mental health in our workplace," Mr Goodall said.

"They need to lead the way in both destigmatising mental health in the workplace and acting to help themselves and members of their team when they are struggling.

"Help is available from many sources including confiding in a friend, family member, colleague or your GP.

"And one of the services that FSB provides to its members, is FSB Care.

"This offers confidential, long-term, one to one support from registered health professionals, including mental health nurses who can be invaluable in exploring emotional issues, developing coping strategies and self-care.

"We have seen an increasing number of members using and benefitting from these services in recent times.

"This is partly a reflection of the huge stresses faced by small business owners right now but also a welcome indication that more of those who need support are seeking it out and reaping the benefits of doing so."