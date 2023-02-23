Staircase specialist expands after £1m Telford deal with Morris Property

Stairplan Directors Lee Thomas and Graham Thomas, Morris Property's Contract's Manager Mark Bennett and Site Manager Graham Smith

Stairplan manufacture bespoke timber staircases using the latest software and technology and commissioned the build, at Hortonwood 1, to aid company growth with 1658 sq m of additional warehouse space.

The facility sits on a plot to the rear of their existing unit, which is one of the most advanced staircase production facilities in Europe.

Morris Property was awarded the £1 million contract to build the steel-framed unit and has fully fitted it out to include office space, storage, 30 additional car parking spaces and two disabled spaces added to the existing car parking area.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, said: “This build is a great addition to Stairplan’s well-established business location, giving them the foundation for future business growth."