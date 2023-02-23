Morrisons confirm Prime stocks, with a maximum cap applied

Prime Drinks. Photo: Sunil Midda

The supermarket revealed it will be selling Prime Hydration Ice Pop 500mland Prime Hydration Tropical Punch 500ml as well as Lemon Lime 500ml and Blue Raspberry 500ml, all for £2.

"We are now stocking the much-sought after Prime Hydration Energy Drink in the majority of our stores while stocks last," a spokeswoman said.

She added there was a maximum cap of four per customer across the range.

The viral drink, launched at the beginning of 2022 by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, has caused hysteria among teenagers trying to get a hold of the bottles, which retail at £1.99.