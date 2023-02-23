Market Drayton inn with 'enviable reputation' listed for sale at £925,000

The Castle Inn

The Castle Inn, Bletchley, is being marketed by Halls Commercial, Shrewsbury for offers in the region of £925,000.

The public house and restaurant occupies a prime position on the main A41 road between Market Drayton and Whitchurch.

The listing says: "Currently run by the proprietors with assistance from staff, it offers the opportunity to acquire a profitable business.

"Further information including trading accounts are available from the selling agents upon request.

"The business is licenced and has an enviable reputation in the area as a restaurant and traditional pub and benefits from additional income generation from the 11 letting rooms.

"The staff apartment provides multi-functional accommodation that can be used in association with the business or as an alternative income stream."

During the 1950 through to the 1970s the Castle Inn saw a busy coach trade as the halfway stop to North Wales from the Midlands.

During the Second World War, the Castle Inn was used by officers of RAF Ternhill, having been originally built in 1938.

A Halls brochure adds: "The Castle Inn is reported to have started trading as a public house/ restaurant with letting rooms in the same family since 1986."