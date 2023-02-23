60-year-old Telford packaging and stationery business acquired by Duraweld

Mark Yeung

Ambroplastics Limited, which provided bespoke solutions for plastics and card-based products in the presentation packaging sector, went into liquidation in January

Now the assets of the 60-year-old company, along with sister companies Celsur Plastics Ltd and Abbey Stationery Products Ltd, have been acquired by Duraweld.

Duraweld has also strengthened its seven-strong sales team and ensured continuity for customers with the appointments of Emma Morris and Sharon Heath, both of whom have worked for Celsur for more than 20 years.

Mark Yeung, managing director of Duraweld said: “Adding these long-established brands to our extensive portfolio marks an exciting new phase for the businesses.

"We are looking forward to supporting their former clients, alongside our extensive customer base, all backed by Duraweld’s deep manufacturing expertise.

Celsur CEO and Ambroplastics Managing Director, Phil Caudle, who will work closely with Duraweld during the handover period, added: “We are proud of having created a business with a passion for disruption and a vision to shake up the packaging and stationery industry.