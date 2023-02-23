Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

60-year-old Telford packaging and stationery business acquired by Duraweld

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

A Telford company and its assets have been bought by an expanding packaging and stationery specialist.

Mark Yeung
Mark Yeung

Ambroplastics Limited, which provided bespoke solutions for plastics and card-based products in the presentation packaging sector, went into liquidation in January

Now the assets of the 60-year-old company, along with sister companies Celsur Plastics Ltd and Abbey Stationery Products Ltd, have been acquired by Duraweld.

Duraweld has also strengthened its seven-strong sales team and ensured continuity for customers with the appointments of Emma Morris and Sharon Heath, both of whom have worked for Celsur for more than 20 years.

Mark Yeung, managing director of Duraweld said: “Adding these long-established brands to our extensive portfolio marks an exciting new phase for the businesses.

"We are looking forward to supporting their former clients, alongside our extensive customer base, all backed by Duraweld’s deep manufacturing expertise.

Celsur CEO and Ambroplastics Managing Director, Phil Caudle, who will work closely with Duraweld during the handover period, added: “We are proud of having created a business with a passion for disruption and a vision to shake up the packaging and stationery industry.

"While the pandemic and geopolitics presented us with many challenges, having got to know Duraweld in recent months, we have been impressed by their capabilities and are confident that the businesses have a great future ahead as part of the Duraweld group.”

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News