Welshpool business is on a mission to help schools in Bangladesh

Stuart and Kate Richards during their recent visit to a school in Bangladesh.

Stuart and Kate Richards, co-founders of Nomadic Washrooms at Forden, near Welshpool, recently visited Bangladesh to see for themselves the work that is being done by United Purpose and Self Help Africa's Blue Schools Plus Program.

"We decided to help those less fortunate than us get access to decent washroom facilities as part of our ongoing relationship with Self Help Africa, our chosen charity partner,” explained Kate.

“Our aim for 2023 is to help fund the provision of 25 new latrines through a new project being developed by United Purpose and Self Help Africa in the Chittagong Hill Tract region of Bangladesh, known as the Blue Schools + Project."

Stuart added: “The project will engage with young children as key agents for change in the areas of water safety, sanitation and hygiene and provide new facilities throughout 25 schools.

"We really want to try and raise as much awareness for the causes and the charities. Our plan is to donate some of our profits to the projects as well as putting on a charity murder mystery night.”

Money raised from a murder mystery night at Montgomery Town Hall on March 31 will go the projects.

Tickets cost £45 and can be booked on Tel: 01938 580057 or by emailing info@nomadicwashrooms.co.uk .

The event will feature a live whodunit entertainment over a three-course meal as guests will find themselves immersed in a 1937 Film Awards Dinner.