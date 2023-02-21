Telford-based Meatex looks to continue growth with additional roles

Ross Whetton from Meatex

Meatex, which provides a B2B wholesale meat trading marketplace and resource for industry professionals, has been operating for more than 12 years out of its head office in Seaford, Eastbourne.

In its first year, turnover was less than £100,000 but this year turnover is forecast to exceed £20 million.

Such success led to the opening of a Telford office in January of last year and it has added more strength to the business with the creation of five new jobs.

More roles are now on the way at the Shropshire office as Meatex looks to expand.

Sales Director Ross Whetton said: "We have set up a link with QA Apprenticeships now and so we will be taking on a further two people from the local area.

"One will be a digital marketing employee and we'll be teaching them all about our website.

"We have an online marketplace for the industry where people buy and sell meat, advertise jobs, and sell equipment. It's basically a one-stop shop for everything.

"We planning to employ someone who we can up to run that side of the business, our social media and email campaigns.

"And a second role will be created for a sales admin with a view to a full on sales role. In our trade, you can create a really good career for yourself.

"We are hoping to build our business on young talent and give opportunities to young people in the area and bring them into the industry.

"That's our vision for the next few years. We want to bring young employees and talent through and move forward.