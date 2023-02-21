Shropshire charity The Movement Centre is boosted by generous donation

Sarah Bew (physio from The Movement Centre), Winky Wong, Ricky Wong and Jothan Wong.

New homes builder, Miller Homes West Midlands, has donated £500 to The Movement Centre, as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The nationwide Community Fund initiative was set up by Miller Homes in September 2022, giving local community and charity groups the opportunity to apply for donations, with up to £10,000 available each year for West Midlands-based organisations.

The Movement Centre, located just 30-minutes from Miller Homes’ Tudor Park neighbourhood in Shrewsbury, applied and were successful, receiving a grant of £500.

Situated at The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Hospital in Shropshire, the children’s physiotherapy charity has been operating since 1996, and works with almost 40 children facing mobility issues in the local area.

The centre provides children’s physiotherapy, specialising in Targeted Training and staff help children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome or other diagnoses to achieve new skills, through increased strength and control of their movement, enabling them to become more independent.

Curtis Langley, fundraising and marketing officer at The Movement Centre, said: “We are truly delighted to have been chosen as a beneficiary of the Community Fund and can’t thank the team enough.

"Donations like this have a huge impact on The Movement Centre and make a meaningful difference.

“We aim to make visits to our centre fun for the children, with the addition of sensory toys and engaging equipment and these funds will certainly help us deliver our sessions.

"We are now offering free treatment to all children that attend the centre, and funds like this will be vital for us to continue to support more children.”

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, said: “It’s brilliant to see money from our Community Fund initiative go to a charity that is doing such important work in the local area.