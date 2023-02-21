Shropshire charities urged to reach out and get reward

The team at Reech

Reech is welcoming applications for its Reech and Reward Charity of the Year initiative after the success of its 2022 scheme.

Last year, Reech supported Shrewsbury Food Hub with a new website, branding and marketing expertise and the agency is excited to select a new project for 2023.

To be eligible, charities must be based in Shropshire and be prepared to pitch their ideas to the senior management team at Reech, detailing how the £10,000 of support could benefit their charity and help to meet their objectives.

"Our Reech and Reward support can be used across any of our services, to part or fully fund an upcoming project," said Amelia Redge, Head of Marketing at Reech.

"Whether the charity wants to design and build a new website, refresh their branding or launch a new digital campaign for example, we want to add real value and deliver a project that will contribute to our chosen charity’s 2023 goals.

"We’ve loved working with Shrewsbury Food Hub as part of last year’s initiative. We became a real extension of their team and helped to increase awareness of the great work they do, as well as creating the Taste Not Waste campaign.

"This year we’re looking for a new charity to work with and can’t wait to see the applications that land on our desks."