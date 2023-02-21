Shrewsbury company ready to highlight glorious Mid Wales as tourist destination

Salop Leisure staff Tanya Richards and Catrin Mills don traditional Welsh costumes in preparation to celebrate St David’s Day.

Shrewsbury-based Salop Leisure, which also has a sales centres in Stourport-on-Severn, will be flying the Welsh flag, handing out daffodils and serving up Welsh food favourites in its Love Coffee café and restaurant on Wednesday, March 1.

Love Coffee will be serving up a special menu including leek and potato soup, bara brith and Welsh cakes.

Apart from celebrating the patron saint, St David’s Day marks the traditional opening of the new tourism season, with caravan holiday home parks across Mid Wales welcoming back owners after a winter break.

Salop Leisure invests thousands of pounds every year promoting tourism in Mid Wales to existing owners and prospective buyers of holiday homes, touring caravans and motorhomes.

The company supplies caravans holiday homes and luxury lodges to more than 200 parks across Mid Wales and the Heart of England.

Co-managing director Dylan Roberts said: “St David’s Day is always an important date in the company’s calendar because Wales is and has always been at the heart of our business.

“It’s an opportunity to not only celebrate the nation’s patron saint but also to promote the beautiful landscape and many attractions that Wales has to offer visitors.”

Mr Roberts is also a board member of MWT Cymru, the independent organisation representing 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys.

He added: “Mid Wales is one of the most popular destinations in the UK with people looking to buy a caravan holiday home.

“We have all seen in the last couple of years how important staycations in Mid Wales are for people who want to escape to the seaside and into the countryside and long may this continue.”

Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, said: “Salop Leisure does a fantastic job to help us put the Mid Wales countryside and coast on the map in two of our key target markets, the West Midlands and North West England.

"Visitor surveys have highlighted how important the caravan and camping sector is to the economy of Mid Wales.