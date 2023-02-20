£13 million Telford housing scheme for over-55s takes step forward

Christine Seating - Homes England, Joanne Cornwell - Telford and Wrekin Council and Bruce Moore Chief Executive at Housing 21.

A topping out ceremony was held to mark the final completion for Housing 21’s Sandstone Court, a new Extra Care development on Dawley Road, which will provide accommodation aged 55 and over.

It has been developed in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and is being built by Midlands-based Deeley Construction.

Representatives from Homes England, Deeley Construction, RG&P and Gardiner & Theobald joined Housing 21’s Chief Executive Bruce Moore to celebrate the occasion.

Deborah Hope, Head of Development at Housing 21, said: “We are delighted to reach this important milestone in the development of Sandstone Court.

"This is our first all-electric Extra Care scheme which is being built using our new low carbon brief.

"The scheme will provide much-needed homes for older people in the area, with on-site, tailored care and support packages available to help residents live independently.”

The Extra Care scheme has been designed to promote independent living in a community setting, with a care team on-site 24/7 to deliver planned care packages if needed.

Residents will benefit from a range of on-site facilities, including a café/bistro, hair salon, communal lounge and gardens which are also accessible to visitors and the local community.

How it will look

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said: “We are really pleased to see this development at Sandstone Court hitting another milestone which will deliver much needed affordable accommodation.

“This development supports our housing strategy in terms of providing new specialist and supported accommodation for our residents across the borough.”

Eleanor Deeley, Joint Managing Director of Deeley Group, said: “It’s fantastic to have reached this key milestone in the development and work is progressing well on site.

“Sandstone Court marks our third development in partnership with Housing 21. The all-electric, low carbon, Extra Care scheme fits in perfectly with our sustainability targets at the Deeley Group and will provide important new homes for people in Telford.”