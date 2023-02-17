Where the Newtown bypass services could be built - from Google Streetview

The scheme by Melrose Bros Ltd has re-emerged just a couple of months after the original proposal was withdrawn.

The outline planning application lodged with Powys County Council is for the roadside services to be built on land just off the Newtown bypass near the Glandulas caravan park and David Davies roundabout.

Planning agent Lindsay Sproulle of Berrys said: “It is evident that job creation resulting from the development is likely to be significant.”

Documents supporting the proposal estimate that 78 full time jobs and 39 part time jobs could be created across the hotel, pub, drive through coffee shop and petrol station.

In addition, 113 building jobs would be created during the construction phase.

Mrs Sproulle added: “The hotel would likely generate a further 11 indirect jobs and there would be further indirect employment resulting from the food and retail uses.”

Mrs Sproulle said: “The proposed site is located in an ideal location to benefit from the significant passing trade associated with the Newtown bypass.

“The proposed development although offering a public house and drive through coffee shop is not intending to divert trade away from existing restaurants but is looking to expand upon the current offering.”

Talks are underway with firms who would be willing to come to the site Mrs Sproulle explained.

She said: “This site is therefore deliverable and offers significant economic benefits for the area.”

While believing that the services would cater for different clientele, Mrs Sproulle said that the proposals are “likely” to generate further trade for the town centre as some people staying at the hotel would look for a different “choice of cuisine.”

Mrs Sproulle said: “In addition, the rule of thumb for trunk roads is that they should have a service area every 14 miles or 30 minutes.

“No modern roadside facilities are located along the bypass, with the closest comparable facilities being located on the A483 at Buttington Cross roundabout, Welshpool.”

This is around 17 miles or 25 minutes travelling away from the Newtown site.

Mrs Sproulle believes this proves the “need for the development.”

Powys planners are expected to make a decision by March 29.