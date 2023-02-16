Shrewsbury business urges people to carry out safety checks on touring caravans

Josh Roberts inspecting a wheel

Salop Leisure, which has a base in Shrewsbury, has stressed the importance of conducting safety checks before touring caravans, which have been stored away during the winter months, are hitched up to vehicles.

“If touring caravans haven’t been used for a period of time, it is vitally important that the owners get them checked out thoroughly and possibly serviced,” said Salop Leisure assistant aftersales manager Andrew Davis.

"If a touring caravan has been stored in the same place for a long time and not been moved occasionally, it’s possible that the tyres will bulge and then crack when inflated.

“In addition, over the years, the company has come across a range of common problems relating to the storage of touring caravans, including issues with the leisure batteries and spiders and other insects blocking gas and water pipes.

“Our advice is to prepare for your holiday well in advance because we want to ensure that the caravans are safe for the owners to use and enjoy this year.