Aldi set to create 6,000 roles this year, including new jobs in Shropshire

Work on Aldi's Battlefield Way store in Shrewsbury started last year and it will open next week

The supermarket, which currently has more than 990 stores and employs around 40,000 people, is to continue to expand throughout 2023.

New stores will be coming to cities such as Norwich and Newcastle, the supermarket said.

The doors will be opening on its new store in Shrewsbury next week.

The new store in Battlefield Road will replace the existing branch in Arlington Way, and will open on Thursday, February 23 at 8am.

Aldi has also put forward a proposal to develop a new food store on a site off the A495 Scotland Street, opposite Ellesmere Business Park.

The supermarket is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres around the UK.

Store Assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Meanwhile, Aldi recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse colleagues, with Warehouse Selectors now receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

"It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Details of its planned Ellesmere development are available at aldiconsultation.co.uk/Ellesmere, where an online feedback form is also available.